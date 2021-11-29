County Board approves new district boundaries

PAPILLION -- The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 23 changed the district’s county board voting boundaries to reflect the 10-year growth in population.

As per state law following a federal census, “the population of each commission district shall be substantially equal as determined following the decennial census. The proposed redistricting is intended to meet such requirement and meets the requirements of law for the drawing of such commissioner districts.”

Every county under 400,000 inhabitants is limited to five districts, with the population split as evenly as possible among the five.

Working with Omaha’s Metro Area Planning Agency, which provides planning and technical support to local governments, the Sarpy County Redistricting Committee’s new map sees the biggest changes in physical size in District One and District Three.

Mike Helgerson, executive director of MAPA, said the new boundaries did not add or subtract population size from any district by more than plus or minus 5% and adheres to precinct boundaries. It is designed to be intuitive and use natural borders like rivers or well-used roads.