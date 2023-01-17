County recognizes longtime board chair Don Kelly with award

The board overseeing the operation of the Sarpy County government has a new leader.

Angi Burmeister of Bellevue was named chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10, succeeding longtime board chair Don Kelly. She was first elected in 2019.

The board chose Jim Warren of Gretna as vice chair. Warren is a former mayor of Gretna who was first elected to the county board in 2011.

After electing Burmeister, the board recognized Kelly for his seven consecutive terms as the board chair with its Core Values Award. Sarpy County Administrator Dan Hoins read a proclamation into the record honoring Kelly’s service since his election in 2013.

“The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners wishes to recognize Don Kelly for his leadership and extend their sincere gratitude for his years of service,” according to the proclamation.

Kelly said being entrusted to make decisions on behalf of the county’s citizens is very humbling.

“It’s also rewarding to be able to serve with such like-minded individuals,” Kelly said. “Although the chairman is out front on a lot of issues, they’re not really leading. The leaders are the folks standing next to them. Everything we do — this is a team sport.”

He added that he views Burmeister and Warren as “two people in the right position at the right time to take Sarpy County to the next level.”

In a news release following the meeting, Burmeister’s priorities were identified as being a good steward of the county’s budget and tax dollars, improving the lives of people with mental illness who encounter the criminal justice system, and shepherding the county through major infrastructure projects.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be the board’s chair in 2023,” said Burmeister, who is also an attorney and managing partner with Berkshire and Burmeister Law Offices. “Serving in this capacity is another way to give back to my community, and I’m so looking forward to getting to work on projects that will benefit our residents now and for generations to come.”

Those long-term projects include transforming Platteview Road into a four-lane expressway and expanding sewer service in unserved areas of Sarpy County, an effort that is expected to generate billions in economic development, according to the news release.

Kelly was recognized by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce as the Elected Official of the Year for 2022. Its citation said that under his leadership, “Sarpy County has set the new standard on vision and planning.”

The chamber highlighted the challenge of establishing the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency Board, which is building a sanitary sewer system to support growth and development in southern Sarpy County.

“It takes a strong leader to work with other leaders to reach such a large goal,” the chamber said of Kelly in recognizing him last November.

In a county news release after that recognition, Kelly said serving the public is the most rewarding thing he’s done.

“The county board team I lead has a simple goal: to make a difference everyday by improving our county in a positive way,” Kelly said.