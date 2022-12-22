County warns deadline approaching for vacant lot property tax discount

Sarpy County reminded owners of vacant lots to consider filing a request to have the assessor use a different method of determining valuation.

The submission of Form 191, Vacant or Unimproved Lot Application, is due by Dec. 31.

The requests are applicable to properties where two or more vacant lots have the same owner, are being held for sale or resale and are located in the same subdivision and tax district. Once filed, the assessor will value the lang using the income approach to value, including using a discounted cash-flow analysis as of Jan. 1.

"The discount method recognizes that the lots take a period of time to sell and that the revenue stream will be generated over a period of time," the county said in a news release. "Failing to file an application could result in property tax liability that may not be necessary."

The land would otherwise be valued at its full market value. The form can be found through the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Call the Sarpy County Assessor's Office at 402-593-2122 with questions.