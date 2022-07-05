Crash shuts down Highway 50 north of Louisville

A crash investigation shut down Highway 50 for about three hours on Saturday, July 2.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office reported two vehicles collided about 3:31 p.m. on Highway 50 just north of Highway 31.

The 28-year-old driver suspected of causing the crash fled the scene on foot but was later arrested, according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office said he was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra truck recklessly in a gravel parking lot off Highway 50 when it re-entered the highway and hit a 2017 Mazda sedan.

Two people were transported from the scene in serious condition. The news release states that a passenger in the truck was unrestrained in the rear seat of the cab, and was ejected from the truck, resulting in a broken hip. The driver of the sedan had a cut to his forearm and chest bruising. Both were in stable condition that evening.

The driver, who was uninjured, found a ride to his home in Cedar Creek. Deputies from Sarpy and Cass counties arrested him in his home and booked him into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of first-offense driving under the influence, DUI causing serious bodily injury, willful reckless driving, failure to yield, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failure to use a seat belt.