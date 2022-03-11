Crawford resigns amid health concerns

LA VISTA -- La Vista City Councilman Mike Crawford has stepped down for health reasons, according to Crawford’s letter of resignation.

His resignation was effective March 1.

Crawford was elected to represent Ward II in November 2008, and then reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020 to Ward I. His term runs through 2024, and the council has 45 days from the date of resignation to fill the vacancy, per state statute.

“Obviously, we were shocked. You don’t like to lose a good public servant due to health reasons, and Mike is a good person,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said. “He brought a steady, deliberate voice to the council on behalf of his constituents. I will miss serving with him.”

The council will formally accept Crawford’s resignation on Tuesday, March 15 at their scheduled bi-weekly meeting. The City can then file a “Notice of Vacancy” and begin to accept applications for the seat.

Kindig said he would then begin to interview candidates, and “in a short period of time” select a nominee to bring before the council for approval, ideally for the April 5 meeting. Applications will be available by mid-week on the City’s website, cityoflavista.org, and at La Vista City Hall.

