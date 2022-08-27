 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY: Titan boys finish third, Monarch girls fifth as hosts at Class of Metro

Start.JPG

The start line of the senior race at the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 27.

 Peter Burtnett

The 2022 cross country season began in Papillion on Saturday, Aug. 27, as Papio South hosted the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area. 

The Titan boys finished tied for third, with sophomores Noah Ryan, John Strabala and Micah Lewis earning Top 10 finishes. Freshman Dalan Hochstein won his race, and Ben Insko and Calen Spady finished fifth and 10th to help the Titans tie with Creighton Prep.

For the girls, the Monarchs were led by freshman Alexis Chadek (third) and senior Grace Colbert (ninth) to a fifth-place finish. 

Platteview also competed, sophomore Lydia Stewart earning the Trojans' best finish in third.

The Monarchs' next meet will be at the Omaha Burke Invitational at Walnut Grove Park on Saturday, Sept. 3, while the Titans will host the Titan Invitational back at Walnut Creek on Saturday as well.

Platteview will compete at Tecumseh Country Club on Friday, Sept. 2.

