Crumbl Cookies opening Papillon location near 72nd, Giles

A popular cookie store is coming to Papillion.

Crumbl Cookies is currently building a store in the city. They don’t have a projected opening date yet, manager Hannah Macblain said. The store will be located near 72nd Street and Giles Road.

Macblain moved across the country to help open Crumbl stores, she said. Being new to the area, she sought out cities that would make good locations for more shops. Papillon seemed like a great fit, she said.

Each week, customers can try a little something new at Crumbl . While the menu is the same at every location, it rotates every Monday.

“Every Monday we have five brand new cookies, and it really keeps the customers happy,” Macblain said.

Those craving something sweet can try five new cookies, plus the staple chocolate chip cookie that has a permanent spot on Crumbl’s menu.