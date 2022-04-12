Dana Schuett takes over as head boys wrestling coach at Platteview

Platteview High School announced on March 25 that Dana Schuett will take over as the new boys head wrestling coach starting next season.

Schuett was born into the wrestling world. He has been involved with wrestling since preschool and his father coached for just shy of 20 years at Wayne High School.

“I was just kind of always around it, always a part of it. As far back as I can ever remember,” Schuett said.

Schuett was a state runner-up his senior year and then played one year of football at Wayne State College after high school. He also helped out with the wrestling team while at Wayne State.

Schuett graduated from Wayne State in 2009.

“I moved down to Omaha where I immediately started coaching at Ralston with Jason Fink, who was somebody my dad had coached in high school, so we had a kind of a connection there,” Schuett said.

Schuett coached at Ralston from 2010 to 2019. Afterward, he coached with Jake Smith at Gretna High School.

Schuett also had a personal connection to Smith: the two had wrestled each other in high school. They split the matches 1-1.

He said his coaching style has been the same no matter what corner he is in. Schuett does admit that a coach has to have an open mind as the sport evolves, but the core of his style has remained constant.

“I really have kind of just stuck to the old school wrestling mentality,” Schuett said. “I think it works, just the physical toughness, hard work ethic, mental toughness and being very technical and doing things right all the time.”

Schuett said he is looking forward to being a head coach — a role he has dreamed about for years.

Schuett works in the technology field and realizes that head coaching jobs for non-teachers are rare. Schuett said he is looking forward to working with the Platteview athletes.

“I just feel like the kids are tougher,” Schuett said. “The kids are tougher when it’s a smaller community, it’s tighter knit. You just kind of get that brotherhood on a wrestling team like that.”

