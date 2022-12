The Papillion Downtown Business Association invites holiday gift shoppers to come out Sunday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.

Kajoma's Fashion Boutique, Grace Salon & Boutique, Mariposa, The Book Nook, Wood & Knit Be Nice Music Studio, Mama Winky's and TJN Enterprises will be open to customers. Diana's Papillion Tea Shop is also open, and Graley's will be open 3 to 8 p.m., and Runza is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.