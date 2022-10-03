Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County

The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.

Ballots will be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified, according to a news release. The deadline to request an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington said in the release.

Voters can return their ballots by mail (postage required), in person to the Election Commission Office or at one of seven secure election drop boxes: 1102 E. First St. in Papillion (northwest corner of Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot), 1102 E. First St. in Papillion (west doors of the Sarpy County 1002 Building), 1248 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse parking lot), 1003 Lincoln Road in Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot), 215 Enterprise Drive in Gretna (Gretna Ace Hardware parking lot), 7701 S. 96th St. in La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot) or 153 S. First St. in Springfield (a block south of Springfield Community Center).

Ballots are due at the office or drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters cannot return the ballots to polling sites.

Anyone with questions related to early voting in Sarpy County should call 402-593-2167.