Eby to run for PLCS Board

PAPILLION — Loan Eby has announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

On her campaign website, lifeloveandliberty.org, Eby writes that as a board member, she will “faithfully strive to achieve the district’s mission, consider the district’s beliefs in every endeavor as a board member, be fiscally responsible, be open-minded and represent the entire district, be accessible (and) respect the rule of law and protect the Constitution.”

“Prior to the last two years, I did not get involved in the operations of the school district and only started attending school board meetings in late May 2020,” Eby said. “Since then, I have done research on the PLCS policies and audited the financial statements. I discovered, what I believe is, an opportunity for our district to do better and live up to our slogan ‘Be Known for Greatness’.

“I am running for Papillion La Vista Public Schools Board of Education because I want to be a part of preparing every student for a successful transition to the next phase of his or her life. As a board member, I will tirelessly strive to achieve the district’s purpose for each and every student.”

Eby grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney Senior High in 1989. She received a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Dallas. The married mother of two grown children is currently a homemaker.

The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10. The Papillion La Vista Public Schools Board of Education ballot includes Eby; incumbents Brian M. Lodes, Fred H. Tafoya and SuAnn Witt; and challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Brittany Holtmeyer, Whitley Red and Santha Anne Walters.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the general election.

