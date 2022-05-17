Elyea-Palma exhibition at Papillion Landing

PAPILLION — Ginna Elyea-Palma is the featured local artist at the Papillion Landing this spring and summer.

A new initiative by the Papillion Arts Council to feature only area work, the Elyea-Palma exhibition is the second show in Papillion Landing’s new gallery. The council also has galleries in city hall and Sump Memorial Library. Elyea-Palma works in various mediums, including photography and acrylic, watercolor and oil painting.

The Papillion Landing is at 1046 W. Lincoln St. It is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find more photos on Page 3

