 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elyea-Palma exhibition at Papillion Landing

  • 0

PAPILLION — Ginna Elyea-Palma is the featured local artist at the Papillion Landing this spring and summer.

A new initiative by the Papillion Arts Council to feature only area work, the Elyea-Palma exhibition is the second show in Papillion Landing’s new gallery. The council also has galleries in city hall and Sump Memorial Library. Elyea-Palma works in various mediums, including photography and acrylic, watercolor and oil painting.

The Papillion Landing is at 1046 W. Lincoln St. It is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find more photos on Page 3

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eby to run for PLCS Board

Eby to run for PLCS Board

PAPILLION — Loan Eby has announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert