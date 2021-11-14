Emergency Management Director Lynn Marshall passes

PAPILLION -- Sarpy County Emergency Management Director Stuart “Lynn” Marshall passed away on Nov. 4 at the age of 64.

Marshall had been emergency management director since 2008. During that time, he was an integral part of the county's response to emergencies, including the historic flooding in 2019.

A posting on the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page says, “the Nebraska emergency management community lost a tremendous advocate for the profession with the death of Sarpy County Emergency Management Director Lynn Marshall from complications due to COVID-19.”

“Marshall has been with Sarpy County for 13 years and prior to that worked at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency as a planning specialist. He was active in the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management serving as president in 2013. Lynn was so proud each time one of his Sarpy County students was recognized in the annual Severe Weather Poster Contest.

“Lynn re-established the Tri-County Citizen Corps and served as president of the organization and chaired the council. Sarpy County Emergency Management received the Lt. Governor’s Preparedness Award for a Citizen Corps Partner Program of the Year in 2019 for its significant commitment to create strong partnerships with other preparedness organizations.”