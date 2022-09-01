Everlight Solar aims to bring home solar panel systems to the masses

Everlight Solar welcomed Papillion’s business community for a ribbon-cutting and open house on Thursday, Aug. 17, at its new facility at 10421 Portal Road.

While the company has been open for several months, Christian Creech, marketing assistant for Everlight, said that they’re finally settled in and ready to welcome customers to their offices.

Creech said Everlight can perform residential installations within about a 100 mile radius, encompassing Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding communities.

“A lot of people, now that they’ve seen our signs, are super excited for solar to come to Nebraska,” Creech said.

The regional company is based out of Wisconsin, and it enters a market in Omaha where there has been growing interest in solar installations. OPPD has seen significantly more applications for its customer-owned generation program.

Everlight offers $0-down financing, which can remove a hurdle to investing in a home solar system. Creech said their energy consultants will also provide a customized solar map of each customer’s home and estimate based on their electrical use.

“So each customer is personalized to their home,” Creech said. “It’s also designed for people on a budget.”

Trenton Albers, communications manager for the City of Papillion, offered a welcome to Everlight Solar and said that the city is “very excited to have a company like this here in Papillion.”

“Obviously, solar energy is the way of the future,” Albers said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Excited to see what you guys can do here in bringing that to our community.”