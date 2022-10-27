Families can sign up for Sarpy County Holiday Assistance

Families looking for help with the holidays can sign up for the Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program.

The program is coordinated by a committee representing human service agencies in the county. Families with children from newborns through age 16 who meet low income guidelines can receive assistance with obtaining new toys for their children.

Sign-up events are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to noon or 3 to 6 p.m., Bellevue First Baptist Church, 112 E. 23rd Ave. in Bellevue.

• Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Columbkille Church, 543 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion (inside the Sacred Heart Center).

• Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive in Bellevue

Those looking to apply for assistance should bring a photo identification for the head of household; proof of ages for children -- birth certificates, Medicaid card with date of birth, school enrollment forms); proof of address, dated within the last 30 days for a Sarpy County address -- utility bill (preferred) or letter from the state Department of Health and Human Services; and proof of total household income -- pay stubs for last 30 days or Social Security 2021 benefits letter or unemployment letter or DHHS economic assistance or Medicaid eligibility letter.

Please do not call the churches for additional information. Call 402-292-2961, ext. 261, with any questions.