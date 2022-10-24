Family remembers Entenman Studio owner

Patti Nastasse, owner of Bellevue’s former dance studio Entenman Studio, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 1 from dementia, her son Lee Nastasse said.

A lifelong dance lover, Patti ran the studio for 40 years. It was one of the oldest businesses in Bellevue, Lee said. Her work impacted thousands of boys and girls of all ages.

Patti started dancing at just 4-years-old, he said, after her neighbor invited her to dance at Entenman Studio, which Laura Estelle Entenman opened in 1949. Her husband, Richard Nastasse, said she later became a demonstrator, instructor, choreographer and then director before becoming the owner in 1979 upon Entenman’s death.

Just like Entenman, Richard said Patti focused on teaching an appreciation for the artform.

“It was not going to be a trophy school where you pursued competition,” Richard said. “It was to teach young ladies, young girls through high school the love of dance and the four forms that are basic ballet, tap, jazz and point.”

Though dancing was her number one passion, Lee said, she also taught children how to tie their shoes and read.

“There's life lessons that are outside of dance that she was very passionate about,” Lee said.

Lee said she never raised her salary throughout career, and put any extra money right back into the studio.

The studio closed in 2019 after Patti was diagnosed with dementia. He said watching Patti’s condition worsen overtime was tough.

“It progressively gets worse until more and more and more faculties are lost — memory, comprehension, understanding,” Richard said. “It was heartbreaking knowing the person she was and what the disease it turned her into.”

The syndrome took Patti’s mother, too, Richard said. He said Patti cared for her during that time with love.

“She took absolutely beautiful care of her,” Richard said.

Patti and Richard had just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25 before Patti died. Richard said he took her to Village Inn, where he helped her eat. They also went to Mass, which would always perk her up, he said.

The high school sweethearts met their sophomore year. Having a friend with a school permit, Richard had to ask someone who lived in Bellevue to a ball. Over lunch, his friends thought of several girls he could invite.

But, he said, someone had an issue with everyone. Then, someone mentioned Patti, and no one had anything bad to say.

“I said, ‘I'll take her,’” Richard said laughing.

Patti agreed to go to the dance, and they were together ever since — a total of 60 years.

Trying for a girl, Richard said these two had five sons: Lee, Devin, Steve, Richie and Patrick Nastasse. Patti also had 10 grandchildren, Richard said.

Lee said Patti was a huge family woman.

“She was a loving mom,” Lee said. “She would do everything she needed to be to be a parent, wake up the next day and do it again. There was no complaining.”

She acted as a mother to everyone, even the dance children, he said. She also enjoyed spending time babysitting her grandchildren and hanging out with her siblings.

Known for giving out Russell Stover candies for Christmas, Lee said Patti was generous. Though she didn’t tell many people, he said she also gave out lots of free dance lessons whenever needed.

When she wasn’t dancing, Patti enjoyed shopping for antiques collectables, going to the movies, seeing musical performances at arts centers, tending to her plants and watching game shows and Huskers games, Lee said.

Patti, who lived in Papillion, also donated lots of time to help put on Bellevue’s annual Christmas celebration. Lee said she’ll be remembered for her dedication to the Bellevue community.

Instead of giving flowers, Richard encourages people to donate to the memorial fund he started. Once collected, the money will be donated to Patti’s former schools St. Mary’s and Mercy High School, as well as St. Columbkille, where they attended church.