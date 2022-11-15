Fanslau joins incumbents on Papillion City Council

Papillion voters chose the experience of incumbents Steve Engberg, Tom Mumgaard and Steve Sunde, and returned them for another council term.

Joining them is David Fanslau in Ward 1, replacing retiring council member Gene Jaworski after 20 years. Omaha’s Planning Director defeated Michael Tiedeman 1,335 to 918, making him the night’s largest vote getter of all the council candidates.

“I knocked on thousands of doors. Not all the time pleasant, but I stood there and listened to anyone who was willing to talk to me, and they stood there and listened to me when I talked,” Fanslau said. “I am happy that I was able to win their support, and I look forward to working with the constituents and my colleagues at City Hall to keep making Papillion a great place to live.”

Engberg, who will take a seat on the council for an eighth term, had the tightest race of the candidates. He bested Loreen Reynante by 65 votes, 876 to 811, in Ward 2.

“I thank all those citizens that provided support to me during the campaign, and regardless how you voted or who you supported, I appreciate all of the people that went out and voted. I very much enjoyed spending time meeting and speaking with those I represent.” Engberg said.

The former chef of the Papillion Police Department said he would focus on implementing the new parks’ plan, making sure roads efficiently and safely move traffic, and find creative housing solutions for all ages.

Also reelected to an eighth term, Mumgaard won his Ward 4 race over Autumn Sky Burns by 15%, 1,296 to 956.

“I’m extremely pleased to see people are paying attention,” Mumgaard said. “It’s important for all elected officials to remember that, although people may not come to council meetings regularly and express their views, many people in Papillion are watching and reading about city issues.”

“And, it is great to see that the pleasantness and courtesy Papillion residents show to candidates is nothing like the antagonism we read about in other political areas.”In Ward 3, first term incumbent Sunde defeated Becky Hoch 1,102 to 790.