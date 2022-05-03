Fanslau running for Papillion City Council Ward I

PAPILLION — David Fanslau, planning director for the City of Omaha, has announced his candidacy for the Papillion City Council, Ward 1.

A Fanslau press release says the candidate has worked professionally in city planning for 33 years and currently manages a staff of 135 people.

“I believe that I am the strongest candidate for Ward 1 because I have the most relevant experience working and volunteering in local city government, specifically in city planning and development, managing taxpayer-funded budgets, and leading and working with diverse groups, including community leaders and citizens,” Fanslau said.

He serves on Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Comprehensive Capital Facilities Planning Committee and is a former member of the Sarpy County Planning Commission and the Sarpy County Board of Adjustment, and a past volunteer coach for Papillion Recreation and the St. Columbkille parish.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies, Fanslau said it is important to moderate Papillion’s fast growth with “intentional development” and maintaining a small-town feel. He said he would work to continue Papillion’s fiscal growth into the future.

Fanslau is a lifelong Sarpy County resident and has lived in Papillion for over 25 years. He and his wife, Denise, have three adult children. Fanslau has been endorsed by, among others, Papillion City Councilmembers Gene Jaworski, James Glover and Bob Stubbe.

“Papillion has provided a close-knit community where we have raised our family and I recognize that it is the people of our city that make it great,” he said. “I now want to use the skills I have developed to help Papillion continue to thrive and rank as one of the best places to live.”

Fanslau will face Joe Hunter, Michael Tiedeman and Robert Trummer in the May 10 primary. Two candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.

For more information, go to fanslauforpapillion.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.