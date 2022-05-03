Fase Family Fund acknowledges excellence at PLCS

PAPILLION -- On Tuesday, April 26, the Fase Family Fund recognized 23 educators from the Papillion La Vista Community Schools for their 2022 Educator Excellence awards.
Educators from each PLCS school were acknowledged for going above and beyond on a daily basis. Each recipient, selected by school and district staff, received $100 to use in their classrooms. The Fase Family Fund for Educator Excellence honors outstanding teachers while providing opportunities for development.
Educators recognized include: Emily Snyder, Ashbury Elementary School; Brooke Wrazidlo, Anderson Grove Elementary; Lynn Johnson, Bell Elementary; Gail Sherrell, Carriage Hill Elementary; Jody Minske, G. Stanley Hall Elementary; Courtney Christoffers, Golden Hills Elementary; Amanda Valenzuela, Hickory Hill Elementary; Angela Wilder, La Vista West Elementary; Patty Scheuber, Parkview Heights Elementary; Bree Taylor, Patriot Elementary; Melanie Sigel, Portal Elementary; Sam Bouda, Prairie Queen Elementary; Dani Magrini, Rumsey Station Elementary; Alex Daniel, Tara Heights Elementary; Lindsay Gudenrath, Trumble Park Elementary; Emilee Soucie, Walnut Creek Elementary; Caitlin Wilsey, Liberty Middle School; Jeani Guenther, La Vista Middle School; Zac Konrad, Papillion Middle School; Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion La Vista High School; Alan Dappen, Papillion La Vista South High School; Vaugh Suits, YATP; and Matt Allan, Health Systems Academy.