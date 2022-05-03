 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fase Family Fund acknowledges excellence at PLCS

  • Updated
  • 0
Fase Family Fund acknowledges excellence at PLCS-p1

Alongside Karen and Bob Fase (front, center), PLCS Foundation Executive Director Lee Denker (far left) and PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli (far right), are 23 educators from the Papillion La Vista Community Schools who have been recognized by the Fase Family Fund for Educator Excellence.

 COURTESY PLCS

PAPILLION -- On Tuesday, April 26, the Fase Family Fund recognized 23 educators from the Papillion La Vista Community Schools for their 2022 Educator Excellence awards.

Educators from each PLCS school were acknowledged for going above and beyond on a daily basis. Each recipient, selected by school and district staff, received $100 to use in their classrooms. The Fase Family Fund for Educator Excellence honors outstanding teachers while providing opportunities for development.

Educators recognized include: Emily Snyder, Ashbury Elementary School; Brooke Wrazidlo, Anderson Grove Elementary; Lynn Johnson, Bell Elementary; Gail Sherrell, Carriage Hill Elementary; Jody Minske, G. Stanley Hall Elementary; Courtney Christoffers, Golden Hills Elementary; Amanda Valenzuela, Hickory Hill Elementary; Angela Wilder, La Vista West Elementary; Patty Scheuber, Parkview Heights Elementary; Bree Taylor, Patriot Elementary; Melanie Sigel, Portal Elementary; Sam Bouda, Prairie Queen Elementary; Dani Magrini, Rumsey Station Elementary; Alex Daniel, Tara Heights Elementary; Lindsay Gudenrath, Trumble Park Elementary; Emilee Soucie, Walnut Creek Elementary; Caitlin Wilsey, Liberty Middle School; Jeani Guenther, La Vista Middle School; Zac Konrad, Papillion Middle School; Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion La Vista High School; Alan Dappen, Papillion La Vista South High School; Vaugh Suits, YATP; and Matt Allan, Health Systems Academy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eby to run for PLCS Board

Eby to run for PLCS Board

PAPILLION — Loan Eby has announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Witt runs for PLCS reelection

Witt runs for PLCS reelection

PAPILLION — SuAnn Witt, a one-term Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education member, has announced she is seeking reelection.

Carlson runs for SPCS board

Carlson runs for SPCS board

SPRINGFIELD — Former Springfield City Councilmember Darren Carlson is running to become a member of the Springfield Platteview Community Schoo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert