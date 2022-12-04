 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FEMA still accepting appeals to flood maps

FEMA is in the process of updating flood plain maps.

New proposed flood maps have been published, and land owners or lessees who believe their property rights will be adversely affected may appeal at the city level or to the Papho-Missouri Natural Resources District.

Appeals must provide evidence indicating that the information from FEMA is scientifically or technically incorrect. The deadline is Jan. 3.

Contact the Papillion Planning Department at 402-597-2077 for more information. Find a map at tinyurl.com/23hv33wk.

