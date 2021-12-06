First Lutheran Oktoberfest proceeds aid Tri-City Pantry

PAPILLION -- On Tuesday, Nov. 30, representatives of Papillion’s First Lutheran Church donated $6,000 to the Tri-City Food Pantry, proceeds from the church’s successful fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Chas Ortman, chair of First Lutheran Oktoberfest committee, said this is the third year the church has selected the pantry for its donation, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in the city.

“The time of year is so perfect, when their shelves need to be stocked,” Ortman said.

More than 600 people attended Oktoberfest, treated to sauerkraut, spätzle and pies handmade by church members.

“It’s a good way to connect with people, and have some fellowship with members of the community,” he said.

The donated proceeds from those meals will go on to provide many more meals for those in need.

Melissa Nelson, executive director of the Tri-City Food Pantry, said First Lutheran has “always been great supporters for us.”

“Every year they do more and more. It’s a great event for Papillion,” Nelson said.