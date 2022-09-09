Flo Rida performs concert Sept. 24 at Werner Park

Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The concert, sponsored by Werner Enterprises, will follow the Omaha Storm Chasers’ 6:35 pm scheduled contest against the Iowa Cubs. A ticket to the game is required for entry into the concert and can be purchased at OmahaStormChasers.com or at the Werner Park Ticket Office. Tickets start at $9 plus taxes and fees.

“We appreciate Werner bringing Flo Rida to Werner Park and know that it will be a special event for music fans in the region and for Werner’s associates, Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said in a news release.

Flo Rida rose to fame in 2007 when his debut single “Low” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

“Bringing a top recording artist like Flo Rida to the Omaha Metro serves as a fun opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the end of summer,” Derek Leathers, Werner's chairman, president and CEO said in a release. “We are thrilled to offer this exciting experience right at the ballpark to our associates and Storm Chasers fans.”

The show will be Flo Rida's second in Nebraska this month after he became the new headliner for the final day of the Nebraska State Fair’s concert series. The rapper replaced Lady A for the fair's Sept. 3 concert after Lady A pulled out in order to allow a band member to focus on his sobriety.

Raised in the Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida debuted with the album “Mail on Sunday” in 2008. “Low,” featuring T. Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the following year, his album “R.O.O.T.S.” produced the single “Right Round,” featuring Kesha. Other hits include “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “G.D.F.R.” and “Whistle.”