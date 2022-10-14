FOOTBALL: Even in defeat, Monarchs' confidence 'solidified' ahead of playoffs

A late touchdown lifted Creighton Prep over Papillion-La Vista to the District A4 title with a 24-20 win Friday, Oct. 14, but the Monarchs confidence was “solidified” heading into the playoffs.

The Monarchs close the regular season at North Platte next Friday at 7 p.m., but head coach Tim Williams is confident ahead of the playoffs.

“A game like this is going to really set us up for our confidence in ourselves,” Williams said. “And so that's one of the things that I wanted to make sure that we were able to say, we've got confidence and we can play with teams. I feel that we can play with teams. This solidified that.”

Papio junior QB Tavien Pirtle threw three touchdown passes, the last coming on an eight-yard pass to sophomore Owen Bogacz with 4:12 left in the game. Junior running back Payton Prestito also rushed for a touchdown.

“Both those guys have just stepped up and done things for us when we asked them to do it,” Williams said.

He added that both have made mistakes, but knows they can bounce back.

“What I love about those kids is that when they make the mistakes, they bounce back from them. And that's just a sign of growth and maturity,” Williams said.

Creighton Prep led 10-0 late in the second, but Pirtle’s pass to Isaac Gonzales cut the deficit to four (missed extra point), but the Junior Jays started the second half with a 63-yard punt return touchdown by Pierce Johnson.’

But the Monarchs fought back with the 28-yard touchdown run by Prestito (two-point pass broken up) and the pass to Bogacz (two-point pass completed to Eric Ingwerson) to take a 20-17 lead.

Driving down the field, Creighton Prep faced second and goal at the two with 29 seconds left. Stopped on the first attempt, the clock ran down to under 15 seconds, when Williams was trying to call a timeout.

“They didn't see me and that's just the way it goes sometimes,” he said. “I can argue all I want. The thing is that if they don't see me then there was no timeout call.”

Cayden Russell ran it in from one yard out to give the Junior Jays a 24-20 lead with six seconds left.

Pirtle’s final pass was intercepted, and the Monarchs dropped to 4-4 (3-1 District A4) with the loss. On their senior night, Williams recognized their contributions to the team.

“Whether the senior plays or doesn't play, their contribution to the football team over four years is exactly what you ask of high school athletes,” Williams said. “Put in work, playing time’s not guaranteed, but the work is something that you can get later on in your life and they're going to succeed from those things later on in our lives. So I'm just real proud for those seniors.”