FOOTBALL: Fast start sinks Papio South in senior night loss to Bellevue West

It took just four plays for Bellevue West on offense to jump ahead by two touchdowns over Papillion-La Vista South in a 42-20 road win for the Thunderbirds in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 21.

"They caught us in a couple of coverages that weren't ideal," Titans head coach Tim Clemenger said. "But we still got to we got to make the plays. And it was just one of their guys making a play and we didn't defend it the best way we could."

TBirds quarterback Danny Kaelin found fellow junior Isaiah McMorris down the seam for a 57-yard touchdown, and after the defense forced a punt, Dae’vonn Hall had a burst of speed on an 80-yard touchdown. Kaelin finished with five touchdown passes.

Already behind 14-0, the Titans weren’t done yet, bringing out the bag of tricks. Junior quarterback Sam Schuler passed backwards to sophomore Bryson Bahl, who passed 43 yards down the field for a strike to senior James Mallory for six.

"We'd get some big plays, but then we'd cool off and then we get some big plays, and then we'd cool off," Clemenger said. "We threw that double pass for a touchdown, that was big. And our defense was getting some stops there in the first half that were big, but we just struggled with consistency."

The Titans defense then forced a turnover on downs, and drove down to cut the deficit to four on a 21-yard field goal by junior Christian Campbell.

But after that score, the Bellevue West defense suffocated the Papio South offense, and the TBirds scored on a couple of short touchdowns to finish quick drives.

Leading 28-10 at the half, the TBirds were in prime position to extend the lead even more, but had a slight misstep on a fumble. The Titans recovered but were only able to capitalize with a field goal.

Bellevue West drove down the field and scored on a 12-yard pass to junior Ben Goodwater, and even after a two-yard run by Papio South senior Devyn Jones, were able to put the game away.

With the win, the TBirds improve to 6-3, while the Titans fall to the same record. Bellevue West holds the advantage in playoff seeding by finishing with a better record in District A2 (3-1 vs. 2-2).

"I just told the guys that we got to stick together," Clemenger said. "And we've done a good job of that all year, playing for each other. We don't know where we're gonna play, who we're gonna play. None of that stuff matters. What does matter is we got to stick together and go win a playoff game. So our goals are still intact."

Although the result wasn't what they wanted, the senior Titans have had a "very special" career.

"They're a huge part of this program," Clemenger said. "Their four years here have been very, very special, super special kids. A lot of production comes out of our senior class on the field. But they're just they're fantastic kids. So we're going to we want to continue to work with them for as long as possible."