Former city clerk announces candidacy for PLCS board

PAPILLION -- Elizabeth Butler, the current city clerk of the City of Omaha, has announced her candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Butler, who served as city clerk of Papillion from 2009 to 2017, is a graduate of Creighton University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from Drake University.

“I take pride in being the front office of government making documents and processes transparent, accessible and clear to the public,” Butler said.

“Having held government leadership positions for 13 years, I know how to do the hard work and be a good steward of public resources. I am very familiar with policy, tax levies, bond issues and the limitations we must adhere to under state statute.”

The Omaha City Council declared March 29, 2022 as “Elizabeth Butler Day” in appreciation of her work. Butler also awarded the Nebraska Municipal Clerks’ Association Outstanding Clerk of the Year Award for 2022. This award is given to the clerk that demonstrates municipal knowledge and dedication to the community.

A member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Butler has served in the Papillion community as secretary of the Papillion Recreation Organization, a former Teammates Mentor, past secretary for the Papillion Area Historical Society, lead organizer for the Papillion Chautauqua event (2013) and a Leadership Sarpy graduate.

Butler and her husband, Jim, have two children who attend PLCS.

“I will bring a mother’s sensibility to the PLCS Board. I want to provide all kids with the best educational experience that will prepare them for the next chapter in their lives,” she said.

In the May 10 primary, Butler will face incumbents Brian Lodes, Fred H. Tafoya and SuAnn Witt, and fellow challengers Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Brittany Holtmeyer, Whitley Red, and Santha Anne Walters.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

For more information, check on-line at facebook.com/VoteElizabethButler

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.