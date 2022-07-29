 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Papillion woman sentenced for possession of stolen gun

A former Papillion resident was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski was sentenced in federal court on Friday. There's no parole in the federal system. After her prison sentence, Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Woitaszewski was a passenger in a truck stopped Oct. 28, 2020, by Omaha police near Locust Street and Abbott Drive in Omaha near Eppley Airfield, according to a news release.

Woitaszewski had an outstanding warrant and informed police she had a pistol in her backpack. Police recovered a Kahr CW380 .380 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen in York County a month earlier, along with more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Woitaszewski had an outstanding warrant and was on probation for a prior felony controlled substance conviction from 2019 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Omaha Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and York County Sheriff’s Office.

