Former Times Editor and Historian Miller passes

PAPILLION -- James Miller, former editor of the Papillion Times and Ralston Recorder, died on May 28. He was 92 years old.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 200 E Sixth St. in Papillion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miller’s memory may be made to Sarpy County Historical Society, Papillion Area Historical Society and Sump Memorial Library.

However, that is not the story. That is not even the beginning of Jim Miller’s story, and the Papillion Times needs help in telling it.

Send us memories, stories, remembrances, anything the community needs to know about Jim. He was beloved around town, and we want to know why. The Papillion Times email is adam.branting@papilliontimes.com, or reach out on Facebook. Even give us a call at 712-325-5715.

We look forward to hearing from you.

