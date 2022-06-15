Former Times editor Jim Miller passes into history

There is a saying about James K. “Jim” Miller that everyone seems to have heard. “If Jim doesn’t know it, it didn’t happen.”

If stumped on a piece of Papillion trivia, he’d simply respond, “I was out of town that day”.

When Miller passed away last month at the age of 92, he became a part of the Sarpy County history he truly adored and wanted to pass along to anyone with the good fortune to hear.

“Jim and I worked on projects in the basement of the historic Portal schoolhouse,” said Shirley Ertz of the Papillion Area Historical Society. “I am originally from North Dakota and needed to learn Papillion’s history once I was named archivist for the society.”

Ertz called Miller a “willing, knowledgeable man” who became her teacher.

“He was so patient and kind to this nonnative,” Ertz said. “He would come into the school each night that we worked, hang his red cap on a hook in the cloakroom and be ready to talk about Papillion.”

A scion of the legendary newspaper family that owned the Papillion Times from 1903 to 1980 — as well as papers in Gretna, Millard, Ralston, Springfield and eventually Bellevue — Miller spent the first half of his life recording the events and people of the region and the second filling in the blanks of the history he missed.

Born January 28, 1930, in Papillion, he was the middle son of George P. Miller (owner, publisher and editor of the Times and other papers, as well as one-time town postmaster) and Estella Krejci Miller (a science teacher and women’s basketball coach in Papillion schools in the 1920s).

Jack Miller, Jim’s younger brother, said their father “made a point of knowing who was doing what.” He described Jim as curious and always meticulous in his writing and editing. Unsurprisingly, it started early, as “Jimmy” Miller won the Sarpy County Spelling Bee in the eighth grade “defeating 44 of the best spellers chosen from all parts of the county,” the Times story read.

“Jimmy never hesitated or stammered, it was said, but waded right through the list of oral and written words without a miss until all competitors had been vanquished,” Jack Miller said of his brother.

Those early years weren’t without difficulties. Estella passed in 1941, and George Sr. died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 1949 while Jim was at the University of Nebraska studying journalism. It would leave oldest brother George Jr., Jim and Jack to carry on publishing, while sisters Marilyn and Shirley became teachers.

“We just kind of joined forces to keep the thing going,” Jack said.

Jim Miller had a stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, working for the Stars & Stripes newspaper out of Tokyo.

“I met famed news reporter and CBS commentator Edward R. Murrow,” he wrote to his friend Dana Spaccarotella years after. “Boy, was he ever a chain-smoker of cigarettes! Very tense and all business.”

When he returned from the service, Miller became the sports reporter and editor for the family papers. His beat was every athletic contest: high school sports, the Huskers, the College World Series, boxing, town baseball leagues and more.

“He could tell you what happened from way back,” Jack Miller said. “He loved sports and retained all the information and statistics.”

As with any family business, George and Jim – and later, Jack – ended up doing a little bit of everything at one time or another. Editing, photography, running the presses and dropping the new edition off at the post office were a part of the day to day.

“It was a good family newspaper,” said Jack Miller, who was the mechanically inclined brother who operated the printing press. “Each one of us had our niche and no one stepped on anybody’s toes.”

So it went, game after game, story after story, year after year. Along the way, Jim Miller met many of his baseball idols like New York Yankee Mickey Mantle, Eddie Matthews of the Milwaukee Braves and Don Drysdale of the L.A. Dodgers.

“I enjoyed listening to his baseball stories,” said Tim Trudell, former editor of the Ralston Recorder. “He was the only guy I knew back then who took his vacation during spring training, so he could head south and watch a ton of ball games.”

Jim Miller met show business types, too. He chatted with Bing Crosby in an elevator and saw Sammy Davis Jr. dance in an Omaha nightclub. He said Red Skelton really knew football when they met in the Husker’s press box.

“One of my greatest thrills was shaking hands with Sam Francis, my boyhood hero and an All-American Husker fullback during the late 1930s,” Jim Miller wrote.

He was a mainstay in the Memorial Stadium press box for 34 seasons, and led a campaign in 1975 to get the player names on the back of the Cornhusker’s jerseys.

In 1980, the Miller family – reluctantly, according to Jack – sold their publishing company to a subsidiary of the Omaha World-Herald. George Jr. bought and ran the Plattsmouth Journal, but Jim stayed behind to run the Ralston Recorder.

“Everyone knew him in Ralston, as he carried his box camera around taking photos for the Ralston Recorder. His coverage of city news, Ralston school board and high school sports was legend. Jim was a newspaperman’s newspaperman,” Sherry Wachtler, a Recorder colleague and former editor, wrote in a Facebook tribute.

Jim Miller wrote a column about Sarpy County history, and helped guide a crop of new journalists. Trudell, the author of “100 Things to Do in Omaha Before You Die” and “Unique Eats and Eateries of Omaha,” was one of them.

“I appreciate being able to call Jim a mentor and friend,” Trudell said. “The first time I met Jim was in 1987. I was an intern for the Papillion Times, and covered a lot of stories around Sarpy County and Ralston. He was the editor of the Ralston Recorder and sports editor for all the papers. He befriended me right away, and helped teach me how to do a good job with newspaper layout.”

Trudell added: “Back in those days, we wrote stories on huge word processors, printed out the stories, trimmed them to fit the columns and ran them thorough hot wax to stick them to the pages. He was good with writing tips and how to talk with people.”

In December 1989, at age 59, Miller retired after a 38-year career in journalism. He was far from done, however, as he could fully indulge his passion for area history. He was a longtime volunteer at the Sarpy County Historical Museum, where his voice can be heard in an oral history project.

There was much time spent in the Portal Schoolhouse with the Papillion Area Historical Society. In addition to archival research, he would give tours of the school, Sautter House and Papillion City Hall to visiting schoolchildren.

“He was so knowledgeable about the history of the area,” said former historical society board member Elizabeth Butler. “He loved the community and dedicated his time to making it a better place. I will miss his stories and his smile when I would visit him at the Friends of the Library bookstore at Sump Memorial Library.”

Miller is remembered for his smile, knowledge, quick wit and seeming omnipresence. From community events, city hall, the library and Papillion Days, it seems that he was everywhere.

“When the stairs got to be too much for him, we brought the material to him,” Ertz said. “We all looked forward to our evenings with Jim. Then COVID came, but the teaching didn’t stop. We were in touch by phone with our questions.”

Ertz called Miller “a true gentleman and friend to all, especially in his love for his hometown.”

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sarpy County Historical Society, the Papillion Area Historical Society and the Sump Memorial Library. A burial was held June 8 in Cedar Dale Cemetery.

