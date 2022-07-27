Foundation announces 2022 PLCS Hall of Fame honorees

The votes are in, and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation has selected the winners of the 2022 PLCS Hall of Fame.

Each year, the foundation recognizes PLCS alumni, educators and community supporters for their contributions to the Papillion La Vista community.

The following honorees will be recognized at the 13th Annual Gala: Back to School Soiree on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Legendary Educator: Kim Lynam

Lynam is a highly regarded former elementary school teacher. She started teaching for PLCS in 1982. During her 35 years of teaching kindergarten and first grade for the district, she worked for 26 years at Trumble Park Elementary and nine years at Patriot Elementary. She was honored as the district’s teacher of the year two different times.

Distinguished Alumni: Amber Rolfzen (PLSHS Class of 2013)

Rolfzen is a two-time All-American volleyball player who helped the Huskers advance to the 2015 National Championship. She played professionally in Europe with stops in Germany, France and Italy. She helped Team USA to the 2017 Pan American Cup title in Canete, Peru. At PLSHS, she led the Titans to three consecutive state titles and two undefeated seasons, including two national high school titles. She is assistant volleyball coach at Bradley University.

Distinguished Alumni: Kadie Rolfzen (PLSHS Class of 2013)

Rolfzen is a four-time All-American volleyball player who helped the Huskers advance to the 2015 National Championship. She was named Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year in 2015-16 and was a NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2016-17. Following college, she played volleyball professionally in Japan, Germany and China. At PLSHS, she led the Titans to three consecutive state titles and two undefeated seasons, including two national high school titles. She currently works in customer success at Hudl in Lincoln.

Distinguished Alumni: Erik and Elizabeth Lilla (PLHS Class of 1998)

The Lillas met as students at PLHS. Together, they started Metro Stars Gymnastics in 2006. A growing program with locations in Elkhorn and Papillion, Metro Stars strives to give students the highest quality gymnastics curriculum in a safe, clean, positive environment. Elizabeth Lilla has a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree from Creighton University and serves as the USA Gymnastics Nebraska state chair. Erik Lilla has a degree in engineering from UNL, runs a real estate business and has been recognized by the Midlands Business Journal as a 40 under 40 entrepreneur.

Distinguished Alumni: Kathleen Anderson (PLHS Class of 1977)

Anderson is a professor of animal science at UNL and an Extension horse specialist. She holds degrees from UNL, Texas A&M University and Kansas State, where she earned a Doctor in Animal Science. Her career focus has been using the horse to teach life skills and help youth grow. She coordinated the Nebraska 4-H horse program for more than 20 years and was president and board member of the American Youth Horse Council. She has been honored for teaching by UNL/IANR and the Equine Science Society.

Community Booster: Karen Ritz (PLHS Class of 1970)

Ritz is a proud PLHS alumna who lives in Denver but continues to stay connected with PLCS and support students from afar. She returns to her hometown of Papillion regularly to attend reunions and school district events. Ritz and her husband, Andrew, are major gift donors to the PLCS Skilled and Technical Trades program at both high schools, which was officially opened in April 2022. Now retired, she spent two decades in education with Denver Public Schools as an arts instructional specialist. She serves on the board of directors of Colorado’s Central City Opera.