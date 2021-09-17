 Skip to main content
Four local students named National Merit semifinalists
Last week, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including four students from Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.

The local semifinalists are Ethan P. Harvey of Papillion La Vista High School; and Courtney R. Clark, Justin T. Harris and Grace A. Pham of Papillion La Vista South High School. These high school seniors have the opportunity to compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million, which will be awarded next spring.

To be considered, semifinalists must meet several requirements to advance to the finalist level. The semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application providing information about on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

