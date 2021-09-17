Four local students named National Merit semifinalists

The local semifinalists are Ethan P. Harvey of Papillion La Vista High School; and Courtney R. Clark, Justin T. Harris and Grace A. Pham of Papillion La Vista South High School. These high school seniors have the opportunity to compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million, which will be awarded next spring.

To be considered, semifinalists must meet several requirements to advance to the finalist level. The semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application providing information about on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.