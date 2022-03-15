Four PLCS students named National Merit finalists

PAPILLION — On Thursday, March 10, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools announced four PLCS students have been named as finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The finalists are Papillion La Vista High School’s Ethan Harvey, and Papillion La Vista South High School’s Courtney Clark, Justin Harris and Grace Pham.

In a press release, PLCS said they are “very proud of these students and their accomplishments. Becoming a National Merit Finalist often impacts the school students plan to attend in the fall due to potential scholarships.”

The National Merit process begins in the fall of a student’s junior year by taking the PSAT exam. In the spring, high schools are notified which students qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition based on PSAT scores. Out of more than a million students who take the PSAT, only 50,000 are chosen to qualify.

Last September, high schools were notified which of their qualifying students made it to the semi-finalist round of the competition. From the 50,000 qualifiers, 16,000 students were selected to be semi-finalists. The National Merit Finalists are chosen based on applicant information — including a personal essay, letter of recommendation, coursework information, and list of accomplishments — and SAT or ACT exam scores.

Of the 15,000 finalists, National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify approximately 7,500 finalists they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award. There are three categories of awards: National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

Merit Scholarship awards are supported by nearly 400 independent sponsors and by NMSC’s own funds. Sponsor organizations include corporations and businesses, company foundations, professional associations, and colleges and universities, according to the corporation’s website.

Harvey is waiting to hear back about his university applications. He plans to study computer science, as well as either mathematics or electrical engineering.

Clark has been accepted to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and waits to hear from two additional universities. She is interested in studying math, computer science or music.

Harris has been accepted to Iowa State University and waits to hear admissions decisions from two other schools. He plans to study aerospace engineering.

Pham plans to attend the University of Notre Dame, where she will study finance and economics.

