Fovero’s Greek & Homestyle Cooking in Papillion plans to open in the next few weeks

The opening of Fovero Greek & Homestyle Cooking in Papillion is tentatively scheduled by early February, and the wait has been agonizing for area residents.

Lori Long has continued her monthslong tease of the new restaurant in Tara Plaza. Since the announcement in early November that Grecian Gyros had been sold less than a month after its 30th anniversary, local foodies have been clamoring for information.

When the Times visited with Long last week, brown paper shielded the restaurant’s windows to hide the renovations. Standing in the half-open doorway, she said there would be no early peeks for the press but promised “the whole atmosphere will be very cheery and welcoming.”

The new name seems reassuring. Fovero means “amazing,” Long said, and she even double-checked with a friend from Greece to make sure she got the right word.

“This has been here for 30 years, based on the Mediterranean food. It’s popular and has a big following,” she said. “We will still have the Greek entrees, dishes, you name it.”

However, Fovero’s Facebook and Instagram pages are promising something more. Posting after posting features handcrafted lasagnas, soups, casseroles and baked goods galore.

“When I told my Dad I was buying a Greek restaurant, he said ‘But you’re Polish,’” Long laughed. “I said yes I am and that’s why I am bringing in what I do.”

“I am adding in homestyle cooking. We will have specials like dumplings and sauerkraut — I am a South Omaha girl — cabbage rolls, soups, desserts. I am big on desserts. And we are going to add breakfast on the weekends.”

Most of Fovero’s menu will feature family recipes, especially those of her late mother, Susie Kitta. Long, a former educator and school administrator, was a longtime diner of Grecian Gyros. She would eventually bake cinnamon rolls to sell at the eatery on Sundays.

When the opportunity arose to buy the place, Long said she decided the time was right to follow a dream of opening her own restaurant.

Julie Maben, who co-owned Grecian Gyros with husband, John Isbilir, was ready for a change from the seven days a week grind.

“After 30 years of doing the restaurant, it gets to be pretty difficult,” Maben said.

While it took months to work out the logistics for the turnover, Maben said she is excited what Fovero brings to the local dining scene.

“Papillion needs more of a diner,” she said. “Her cooking and her baking are wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Maben is focusing on her own new venture, Jule’s Catering. She said she is serving the same Mediterranean favorites, and was busy through the holiday season. However, the catering business will allow some vacation and travel time with her husband.

In addition to private affairs, Maben said she is in talks with area breweries and pubs to set up the occasional feast for patrons. Jule’s also has options for “take and bake” meals.

Tentative hours for Fovero’s are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfasts will start at 6 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant will be open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sundays until 1 p.m.

“I just want to open,” Long said. “We are working day and night to get it open.”