Free COVID-19 home tests available in La Vista and Papillion

A limited number of COVID-19 home testing kits are now available at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd. These kits are available on a first come, first served basis during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The kits can be accessed just inside the main entrance to the Community Center. There is a limit of six kits per household.
Tests are also available to Papillion residents, while supplies last, and can be picked up at the Sump Memorial Library, 222 N Jefferson St., or the Papillion Landing Field House, 1046 W Lincoln St., during business hours. No ID required. Residents can take up to six tests per person.