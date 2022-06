The Papillion Fire Department is inviting children age 6 to 12 from Papillion and La Vista to a free fire safety camp.

Campers will learn about the job of a firefighter, fire safety and basic first aid while playing games and participating in fun activities.

The camp will be held July 12 and will run 7:30 a.m. to noon for children ages 6 to 8 and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. for children ages 9 to 12.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday. Apply online at tinyurl.com/2h4kanyb.