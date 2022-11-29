Free mobile pantry today in Springfield

Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Farm Credit Services of America to host a free Mobile Food Pantry in Springfield on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 100 Ninth St.

The one-day distribution will provide shelf-stable products such as canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, and peanut butter. Fresh bread and assorted fresh produce will also be distributed, according to a news release.

Items will be placed directly into vehicles. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles with the trunk open. The pantry is available to anyone living in Springfield and the surrounding communities. No identification is required.

Funding from FCSAmerica will allow employees to serve 120 households at this mobile pantry.

“Because of the extraordinary support of FCSAmerica, we can distribute critical staples to individuals with limited resources through our Mobile Pantry program,” said Brian Barks, president, and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

“As families navigate skyrocketing costs this holiday season, we remain committed to offering nutritious food across our 93-county service area," said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Springfield.”

Food Bank for the Heartland has seen a 40% increase in the number of households served through its network over the last several months -- eclipsing levels of food insecurity seen during the height of the pandemic.