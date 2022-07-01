 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free school lunches ending at Papillion La Vista schools

School lunch

About 30 million students eat school lunches daily. JGI/Jamie Grill/Tetra Images via Getty Images

Universal free school lunches at Papillion La Vista schools has run out.

The end of pandemic funding -- which extended through Thursday, June 30 -- means a return to the previous system of free, reduced and regular priced lunches for students in the district.

During a student fee hearing on Monday, June 27, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved a minimal 5-cent increase in the meal program.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brett Richards said the fees were being kept down to lessen the financial impact on families during this inflationary period. Richards said a generous reimbursement fee from the previous federal funding created a budget surplus, allowing the district to keep prices low.

Elementary school prices will increase to $1.55 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch, and middle school prices will increase to $1.95 for breakfast and $2.60 for lunch. High schoolers will see costs climb to $1.95 for breakfast, while lunch prices will increase to $2.70 for Tier 1 and $3.40 for Tier II.

In other business, the school board a negotiated agreement with the paraprofessional staff, represented by SEIU Local 226, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 contract years. It includes an 8.98% pay increase in year one and 4.9% in year two, along with an additional 20 cents per hour for returning employees.

The board also denied a tort claim by Loan Eby related to COVID-19 measures that its legal counsel deemed without merit.

Eby, a failed school board candidate who is a vocal critic of Superintendent Andrew Rikli, filed a claim regarding the district’s decision to not allow religious exemptions for mask use at schools.

