Fundraiser at Papillion family farm supports research into rare disorder

Emily Koesters battles Schimke Immuno Osseous Dysplasia, a rare genetic disease that leads to organ issues.

Causing a weakened immune system and stunted skeletal growth, this deadly condition impacts only 10 diagnosed people within the United States, mother Erin Koesters said.

The Koesters hold events to raise money for SIOD research, including a recent festival at the Mannfields’ family farm in Papillion on Sept. 24, where attendees could check out vendors, raffles, food, a petting zoo and games — all while supporting the cause.

In its ninth consecutive year, this family-friendly event looks a little different every time. Once, it was held in the form of a walk, Koesters said. They aspire to make it bigger and better every year.

Koesters said there was a great turnout at the festival through the Little Giants Foundation. Many sales were made to support the research that could benefit Emily.

At 19, she’s lived past many with SIOD, as the average lifespan is 9.2 years, according to a Little Giants Foundation news release. During that time, Koesters said Emily has undergone 61 surgeries.

Always in and out of care, SIOD has also caused cancer and cognitive delays, Koesters said.

“She’s had to relearn how to walk and talk three different times,” Koesters said. “Everyday is a blessing. We never know what we’re going to get on each given day.”

Emily is a prankster, Koesters said. She loves nature and animals, hence, the farm event.

“She’s an old soul in a little person’s body,” Koesters said. “Once you meet her, you’ll never forget her.”

More events will be held throughout the year. They can be found at littlegiantsfoundation.org.