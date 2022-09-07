G. Stanley Hall sixth graders kick off Outdoor Education for Papillion, La Vista

Sixth graders at G. Stanely Hall Elementary School in La Vista traveled last week to the Carol Joy Holling Retreat Center in Ashland for Outdoor Education.

The students trade their air-conditioned classrooms for two days of outdoor activities, including exploring our natural environment and a variety of team building and leadership exercises. G. Stanely Hall students went Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Golden Hills students participated in Outdoor Education on Sept. 7-8, and they'll be followed by La Vista West on Monday and Tuesday. Parkview Heights sixth graders are doing outdoor ed Wednesday and Thursday. Other PLCS schools are scheduled for outdoor education through Oct. 18.

Students rotate among a high course, low ropes and zipline, a grassland module, a forest module and an aquatics module.

Outdoor Education is part of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools' science curriculum. PLCS has more than 900 sixth graders who go through the program each year.