Galant named PAC Singers director

PAPILLION -- Dr. David Michael Galant, an assistant professor of music at Creighton University, was named director of the Papillion Area Community Singers in December.

Born out of the Papillion 150 Singers, the PAC Singers are an all-volunteer choral group open to everyone. Two performances are scheduled for its inaugural 2022 season.

Galant, 33, is the music director for Creighton’s University Symphony Orchestra, and teaches classes in music history and music appreciation. He is a graduate of the Glenn Korff School of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with high honors while earning a Doctor of Musical Arts and a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting.

Currently music director of the Kanesville Symphony in Council Bluffs, Galant is an accomplished conductor who led musicians in festivals and concerts around the world. He also plays the violin, piano and guitar.

So far, 41 area residents are participating in the PAC Singers, Galant said. St. Paul’s Methodist Church currently serves as their rehearsal and performance space.

“It really blossomed from the idea that because of COVID, people haven’t been able to sing in their church choirs. And there was nowhere really to go and sing in the marketplace,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, music literally stopped around the world. The venues closed, so no concerts. The churches closed, so the choirs could not worship.

And singing could kill. A choir practice in Washington State that led to 45 infections, three hospitalizations and two deaths in March 2020 was one notable example. At least 24 outbreaks worldwide have been linked to choirs, according to the publication Choral Canada.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America wrote: “ … singing can produce a substantially larger number of respiratory droplets and aerosols than speaking, as it is louder and sustained for longer durations … in contained smaller spaces, the transmission risk may be higher, as respiratory aerosols may saturate the whole indoor environment.”

Galant said these have been tough times, and continue to be. The PAC Singers have had to cancel some upcoming rehearsals as they wait for positive COVID cases to subside. However, there is hope on the horizon, he said, and his vocalists have a pent up desire to perform and express themselves.

“They feel like a piece of them is missing,” he said. “COVID has put a damper on things. We are ready to go and make music.”

Rehearsals have been “cathartic, with people singing next to each other.”

“It is all fresh and novel because you haven’t had the ability to express yourself in a while,” Galant said. “It’s emotional. People are walking out crying.”

Galant said his mandate is to create a welcoming, diverse choir. He sees it as part of a healing process for the community, as well as a celebration.

“There is this appreciation that we are still alive,” he said.

The PAC Singers inaugural concert, tentatively scheduled for May 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s, is intended to be that celebration.

The first section hopes to evoke a dream-like state, opening with “Pure Imagination” from the movie musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” “I Dream a World” by noted American conductor/composer Andre Thomas uses the words of celebrated American poet Langston Hughes. Hughes wrote, “I dream a world where man No other man will scorn, Where love will bless the earth and peace its paths adorn." The section ends with "Flight Song" by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen, with words by Euan Tait.

The pastorale second section brings to life man’s ties to the land and one another, featuring the famed “An Irish Blessing” traditional prayer (May the Rose Rise up to meet you) and the American folk classic "Oh Shenandoah." The concert ends with “Sing All Ye Joyful” from the movie “The Hobbit” featuring the words of author JRR Tolkien.

“There are so many reasons not to be happy. This is one of those reasons to be happy,” Galant said.

“Nothing more rewarding than to enjoy life.”

Anyone interested in joining the PAC Singers are encouraged to go to pacsingers.org for more information and fill out an information sheet.

“It is designed for everyone who wants to be a part of it,” Galant said. “We need to sell music again. Not to sell tickets, but to get involved.”

