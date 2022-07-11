Game park construction to begin in La Vista

Construction should start in August on a game park and sports bar near Cabela’s in La Vista.

On Tuesday, July 5, the La Vista City Council approved a replat and a subdivision agreement on an 11-acre space on Giles Road and Southport Parkway.

One of two projects currently planned for the area, Smash Park, may be completed by early 2023, said Jeff Lake of the Summit Development Company. The 24,000-square-foot facility features pickleball -- a hybrid, smaller and easier version of tennis --at its primary draw, with courts for hourly rental.

Smask Park will also have cornhole, shuffleboard, bocce ball, foosball, table and arcade games, plus party rooms, televised sports and pub-style food. Games and courts are located both outdoors and indoors. Other Smash Park facilities operate eight-week long league play throughout the year for pickleball, cornhole and darts.

Smash Park -- which advertises itself as being for adults only, not a teen hangout -- has locations in Des Moines and Pella, Iowa, and another planned in Minneapolis in addition to La Vista.

The other project, a proposed Home2Suites hotel with 150 rooms, is still in the planning stages. Lake said a Georgia-based company is currently completing other hotels, and looks to begin work next year if possible.

Trail contract awarded

The La Vista City Council also awarded a contract to Hawkins Construction of Omaha for the Applewood Creek Trial project.

The $2.2 million joint venture with the Nebraska Department of Transportation is nearly a mile long, running from the 7600 block of South 101st Street to the 8400 block of South 103rd Street.

The project will connect to two existing trails in the Portal Greenway and includes a pedestrian bridge over the creek. Federal funds through the NDOT will make up 80% of the cost, and the City of La Vista 20% match ends up around $450,000.