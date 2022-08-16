Geschke recognized for contributions to promoting farm safety

Bernard Geschke understands the importance of farm safety.

He's shared that message with more than 1.9 million people -- and counting -- through his involvement with the Progressive Agriculture Foundation.

The Papillion resident served as Nebraska's state farm safety specialist, where he established a health and safety tent at Husker Harvest Days and coordinated safety events for children. That work prompted an invitation from Progressive Farmer magazine to co-develop what is now known as the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day program.

Geschke served as a volunteer, an advocate and an employee since the program’s inception in 1995 until his retirement this March. In addition, he served on multiple committees and organizations, including the external advisory board for the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the board of directors for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health.

ISASH recently recognized Geschke and five other people for their contribution to the association and the field of agricultural safety and health at its 2022 annual conference in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Geschke was presented with the Maynard Coe Professional Achievement Award, the group's most prestigious recognition, which recognizes an individual who demonstrates achievements and impact over a period of years.

The other honorees were Aaron Yoder of Plattsmouth; Carolyn Sheridan of Greenville, Iowa; and Whitney Pennington, Lorann Stallones and Morgan Valley, all of Fort Collins, Colorado;

“These awards were established to acknowledge leaders who have made significant contributions to protecting people who work in agriculture,” said Amy Rademaker, incoming ISASH president. “These individuals have made positive impacts on the culture of safety in agriculture through safety training, research, promotion, and education.”

The conference was held June 12-16 on the campus of Colorado State University and hosted by the High Plains Intermountain Center for Agricultural Health and Safety. ISASH, incorporated in 1962 as the National Institute for Farm Safety, is dedicated to the professional development of agricultural safety and health professionals.