Girl Scouts hosting Sarpy County event with 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant

Seven-time "American Ninja Warrior" competitor Maggi Thorne and motivational speaker Diane Bandreas are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska for Jumpstart Joy, a day of empowerment, resilience, self-care and fun for girl-identifying youth.

Girls will stimulate their mind and body through interactive activities including ninja-type obstacles, motivational yoga, emotional strength exercises, strength-based trainings, identity empowerment activities and more, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Jumpstart JOY will take place at Xplosive Edge, 8930 S. 137th Circle, Suite 2, located south of Giles Road and just west of Interstate 80, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is open to Girl Scouts and nonmembers ages 10 and up. Attendees should wear closed toe shoes and comfy clothes. Caregivers and parents are encouraged to attend with their girls.

Registration is $30 per girl and includes lunch, event T-shirt and swag. Advanced registration is required. Girls who join Girl Scouts on-site will receive a complimentary membership ($25 value).

Register at bit.ly/JumpstartJOY2022.