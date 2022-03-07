GIRLS BASKETBALL: After turning things around, Platteview finishes one game shy of state

Their season started with five losses in the first eight games, but Platteview girls basketball was able to turn their season around as they finished just one win away from making state.

The young Trojans fell 61-34 to Adams Central in the B-4 District Final on Friday, but have come a long way from their early season trials.

“Starting a freshman and four sophomores at the time (early in the season), and now it’s a freshman, three sophomores and a junior,” Trojans head coach Gary Wood said. “But it’s pretty much a very young team.”

Wood also attributed the early season struggles to their schedule.

“Our schedule was pretty difficult to start the year. You start off with Elkhorn North, and after that type of game, you’re trying to rebuild mentally, psychologically. I think that had a little bit to do with it… It really wasn’t one thing, it was just we were on the road a lot,” he said. “When you have a lot of games in a row like that … you’re trying to protect their bodies and you don’t want to throw too much at them. And at the same time, you’re trying to juggle as a coach the mental aspect of each of these kids because they are young, to keep them energized and excited and not as mentally fatigued. You try to get everything very, very simple.”

With such a young team, the Trojans lost in-game leadership before they even started playing in the form of junior Katelyn Gillen, who rolled her ankle and missed the first two games of the season. Other injuries and a flu bug left the Trojans in a tough spot early in the season.

For Emily Wiebelhaus, one of the sophomores, the change from the early season struggles can be attributed to building chemistry.

“Honestly, I think it was chemistry (that changed),” Wiebelhaus said. “At the beginning of the year, we have a freshman starting. We haven’t played with her since middle school. (Early season) was a way for us, as a team, to get to know how each other play and working together.”

"Working hard and going into games thinking we can win this, we got this," added the freshman Wood and Wiebelhaus referenced, Lilly Stobbe. "We had a lot of home games, too, that helped us, our community supports us very well."

Stobbe also said she felt the pressure to "do good" and "stand up to standards."

“When you have such a young team and you haven’t coached them very long, you’re really not sure what kind of players they are,” Wood said. “And you’ve tried to figure out how to put all the pieces together to make a cohesive unit. That takes time and sometimes it takes losing before you realize that’s not working... an offensive system, a defensive philosophy.

“(It) sounds good on paper, it looks good in practice, and then you go into the game and you start to realize that might not be the best style for this team. And then you adjust, unfortunately you have to got through some lumps before you actually find that (winning formula).”

Stobbe, who played in all 26 games and was among the team leaders in scoring (11.5 points per game), rebounds (3.7 per game) and assists (2 per game), also tied with Wiebelhaus and sophomore Baylee Tex in steals per game (2.1).

"I learned a lot from other teammates," Stobbe said. "The support I got was amazing. I was nervous at the beginning, and then once I started getting close with the team, it just felt better to be on the court with them."

Wood said Wiebelhaus and Tex were “such solid guards” to have around Stobbe who helped and gave the freshman “a little bit of time to grow.”

Wood credited Tex, who was second-team all-conference last year, as a “rock,” and for handling high-pressure situations and making big shots, while crediting Wiebelhaus as the one of the team’s leading scorers (10.6 points per game) and “always covering the other team’s best offensive player.” Wood also said the sophomore guards “went through it” and went through a difficult adjustment after expecting to have the same success in high school as middle school.

“Those two girls, a year older, took some of the pressure off Lilly,” Wood said. “The very first game (against Elkhorn North), Lilly went against Britt Prince, and Britt Prince is pressing Lilly up and down the court, man-to-man, and Lilly’s gotta bring the ball down the court. There aren’t very many guards in the state that can do that, nevertheless a girl that just got out of middle school.

“And so I think the turnaround for Lilly is that she needed to go through those lumps and she had 25 (points) the very next game after Elkhorn North. I mean, the girl’s ridiculously competitive and (her play against Prince) made her angry. At first she was embarrassed, that’s just the natural reaction. but I love how she rebounded, and came out against Louisville on fire and just wanted to show that she belonged.”

The three guards together are “ridiculously competitive,” and Wood said it’s a “great luxury to have” three players that have confidence and want the ball at the end of the game.

“They push each other in practice and at the end of the game. They almost fight over who gets the ball so they get fouled so they get to be the one that goes to the free throw line,” he said.

Aside from Stobbe, Tex and Wiebelhaus, leading rebounder Kate Roseland (6.5 per game), also a sophomore, “hasn’t even scratched the surface” of her talent and brings speed, strength and toughness.

“We joke in practice, no one wants to guard her when she posts you up because they leave with bruises… I think as she matures, emotionally and mentally — because all these girls are 15-, 16-years old, they’re sophomores — just that mental toughness of the next level, not just Kate but all of them, I think that’s just going to make them much better," Wood said. "Kate’s that player that I can’t have off the court.”

Rounding out the starters this year were Gillen and sophomore Hannah Tagel, who Wood called the fastest girl in the school. They averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game combined and played depending on the matchup.

With such a young team, including freshmen Cassie Coenen and Chloe Wilen and sophomore Avery Dill, the coach who takes over for Wood (who is retiring) will also have to manage a “really good” incoming class, but Wood has high expectations for the team next year.

“This is a preseason top 10 team. Looking at what a lot of people have lost and what they have coming back, and looking at this team, this is definitely a top 10 team," he said.

"We are still gonna have the same chemistry, so we're gonna work hard as a team," Stobbe added. "We know it's gonna be different, it's a little nervousness because it's a new coach, and we're just gonna have to adapt to everything new."

