GIRLS BASKETBALL: Platteview beats Duchesne as Wiebelhaus, Stobbe lead

SPRINGFIELD -- Underclassmen Lilly Stobbe and Emily Wiebelhaus combined for 32 points in a 45-33 victory for Platteview girls basketball over Omaha Duchesne in the first round of Class B postseason play.

Fouls and turnovers plagued both teams through the opening minutes, but a 3 from Trojans sophomore Baylee Tex opened the scoring. Tex would later make two free throws in the quarter and led the top-seeded hosts with five points in a 12-7 opening frame.

Fellow sophomore and teammate Wiebelhaus got going in the second quarter after making a jumper in the first by making a shot from behind the arc and three shots from the free throw line to lead her Trojans out to a 21-15 lead at halftime.

"Any given night, you never know who's gonna score for you," Trojans head coach Gary Wood said. "I feel one hundred percent confident regardless of which one of those girls step up."

The third quarter began with a 6-0 run by the Cardinals, who had an opportunity to take the lead when sophomore Caroline Shanahan failed to convert a three-point play.

"(Duchesne) hit their first two shots to start the third quarter," Wood said. "Right away, it's like, (they're) young kids, they've got to understand the intensity of defense... you can't have a lull after halftime, which is sometimes normal. That's a learning experience, you call a timeout, and reel them back in like, alright, we've worked too hard to get to here, you got to step it back up."

After the run, though, Wiebelhaus went on a solo 5-0 run and took over the game to push the Trojans’ advantage back up to six.

"It felt good, actually," Wiebelhaus said. "I felt really confident and our team really played well together, we really just wanted it for each other. So I think it just came together with defense too.

"I think it was a team effort," Wiebelhaus added humbly after the game. "It wasn't just me, and we all wanted (to win). We all want it just as much and we knew that we needed to get fast, easy layups and I think that both contributed into it."

"Emily can (score in transition) at will," Wood said. "She's so explosive, and she can pretty much get to the rim almost whenever she wants... She was a little off earlier in the game, and you can tell she was flustered and it started to mess with her. But all she needs is that one shot and she's back in."

The lead held at the end of the third quarter, 29-23 in favor of Platteview.

In the fourth quarter, freshman Lilly Stobbe stepped up with 10 points to lead all scorers in the quarter and boost the Trojans to a comfortable 45-33 win.

"(Stobbe) had six free throws at the end, and that's a freshman," Wood said. "We're a good free throw shooting team, and so you get into a situation where it's weird. These girls are so competitive, that they want to be the ones shooting free throws. So there's a little competition of who gets the ball and who gets fouled."

Moving on from the 12-point win, the Trojans move into the B-4 District finals, where they will play at Adams Central at a time yet to be determined.

