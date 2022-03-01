GIRLS BASKETBALL: Platteview's Wood retires from coaching after 30 years

After 30 years of coaching and recent success coaching high school varsity girls basketball at Platteview, Gary Wood announced his retirement Monday night.

“It’s hard,” Wood said. “I’ve coached football, basketball, track for 30 years. And I’m trying to think back if I’ve ever had a year off of not coaching something, and I just don’t think I ever did. You give your life to something that sometimes makes you hang on a little bit longer than maybe you should, just because you love it so much.

“It’s kind of bittersweet in a strange way. I’m not even sure what I’m going to do with the time I now have. I’ll probably fish more. But just overall, it’s difficult. You’re saying goodbye to people that, I’ll still be around where these kids are, but it’ll be in a different realm.”

Wood’s career began at Logan Middle School in Bellevue in the 1992-93 academic year, and he said he spent five or six years coaching girls and boys basketball, football, and girls track.

After Logan, Wood stayed in Bellevue, moving up to Bellevue East, where he coached girls basketball with Scott Jensen, now an administrator at Fremont, from 1998-2000. During the end of his tenure at Logan and beginning at Bellevue East, Wood took time off and on for the birth of his children: Trevor, 25, Logan, 22, and Brody, 19.

As a varsity assistant from 2003-06, under Brett Richards the first two years and Jason Ryan the next two, Wood coached a Bellevue East girls team that made three state championships and won the Class A title in 2006.

“During that period, we were blessed with having tons of talent,” Wood said. “Yvonne Turner, who’s in the WNBA,” last played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2019, “Chevelle Herring, who ended up playing and coaching for Creighton… We had a point guard for Creighton and a point guard for Nebraska in the same backcourt one year. It made us look really smart as coaches and Yvonne went on to become McDonald’s All-American.”

After the run for the Chieftains, Wood took time off to coach his own children in youth basketball and helped build the Junior Chieftains program.

“I’d coached a lot of other people’s kids, it was time to coach my own,” Wood said.

From 2001 to 2016, Wood also coached football at Bellevue East, where he served as the defensive coordinator under Jerry Lovell, and distance track in the early 2010s.

When a “really good” teaching opportunity opened up, Wood moved away after 25 years in Bellevue to teach at Platteview.

In 2019, Wood thought he would just help with football and be done with girls basketball.

“I was just going to do football, and then one day I heard the balls bouncing, I walked by the gym and I poked my head in and realized how much I missed it. I went home and looked at my wife (Melissa), then she just rolled her eyes and said, ‘You’re going to coach again, aren’t you?’”

Since that decision, Platteview made the state quarterfinals in 2020 before missing out last year and coming one win away from making state this year.

But now, Wood said that “it’s time to retire” and that “all good things come to an end.” In today’s coaching world of instant and constant scouting available on Hudl, Wood said the focus quickly shifts to in-game counters and results in little time between games to relax.

“I’ll come here at my desk right after a home game, and I’m immediately studying the next game, starting to break down that film because I have them tomorrow,” Wood said. “And it’s just the time it takes to do this, so much more than it used to be. I’m like, 'It’s time, I’m getting tired.'”

However, that doesn’t make the decision any easier.

“This is hard,” Wood said. “I’m gonna miss these kids, I love these girls like they’re my daughters. It’s just going to be one of those things that I know next year as I’m watching them play, there’s going to be a little bit of me kind of regretful a little bit. I know that’s going to happen, but that’s part of it.

“I’m going to miss it. This is a good place and I’m gonna miss these kids in that room.”

Moving forward, Wood said the team is in good hands and he expects to still spend time with the players.

“They eat lunch with me sometimes, and they come in and they get food,” Wood said. “I always have food in my room, they come and get snacks and I’m not going anywhere. I’m still gonna hopefully be a part of their lives.”

Moving on from coaching, Wood plans to spend more time with family and hopes to travel, including visiting his stepfather in Alaska and his biological father in Nashville. His vision is spending the summer on a beach, with some surfboards involved, and he joked about growing out his hair.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.