GIRLS DIVING: Sherman 'super proud' to be at states regardless of missing first cut

LINCOLN -- Papillion-La Vista South freshman Lily Sherman competed Thursday at the NSAA Girls Diving State Championships

She started with a 25.5. In her five dives before falling short of the top-20 cut, three scores were within half a point (25, 25.2 and 25.5).

Her second dive fell short at 21.25 and her third dive (30.9) wasn’t enough to make the top 20. With a total of 127.75 through five dives, Sherman missed the cut by just nine points.

However, just being at the state championships was a huge achievement for Sherman, who just started diving in November.

“I was just super proud to have made it here,” Sherman said. “And honestly, it’s just a super fun thing the whole time. It was a little bit nervous, but I was mostly just super excited to be here.”

For coach Nick Baker, having a diver make it to the state championship is the “season goal each year.”

“For her to be able to hit that mark in the season and be able to compete, that’s a great thing for her. She's just consistently gotten better throughout the season, and every season, you're gonna have ups and downs, but her trajectory from the beginning to the end of the season, it's easy to see the amount of improvement that she had.

"And she has a gymnastics background, which usually helps. So we look forward to seeing what she can do over the next three years too.”

To improve moving into the rest of her high school diving career, Sherman will work with coaches and “learn how to jump up in my dives, and not towards the end of the pool.”

“And I have to get some harder dives on my (degree of difficulty).”

Lainey Woodward of Millard West won the girls diving championships with a score of 478.20 over 11 dives.

“It's a lot of emotions,” Woodward said. “I'm very happy, but also sad because my last meet ever for high school, but it's very, very exciting.”

