GIRLS TENNIS: Monarchs sweep Bellevue West in dominant fashion

The Papillion La Vista girls tennis team walked out onto the Bellevue West tennis courts and walked out with a victory on March 29, winning 9-0.

Tennis action started off with doubles.

Number one doubles for the Monarchs featured senior Sofia Hurst and junior Haley Wilwerding going up against Bellevue West senior Presley Liberty and sophomore Emerson Sobczyk.

This is the second year as partners for Hurst and Wilwerding and the on-court chemistry showed. The Monarch pair won their set 8-1.

Number two doubles for the Monarchs featured sophomore Addison Mahnks and senior Natalia Vazquez going against Thunder Bird duo junior Charmaine Jocson and senior Stephanie Main.

This set would be closer than the number one doubles set but would end in the same result -- a Monarch victory. Mahnks and Vazquez cranked out an 8-6 victory over the Thunderbirds.

The number three duo for Papio had senior Avery Sokolewicz and junior Emmie Wills beat the Bellevue West duo of sophomore Brooke Kieser and junior Allison Miller 8-1.

Number one singles player Soleil Chung started things off right for the Monarchs in singles competition and dominated her way to an 8-1 victory over Bellevue West senior Stephanie Main.

Number two singles was a closely contested contest with Papio junior Emmie Wills winning 8-5 over Bellevue West junior Charmaine Jocson.

Hurst beat Liberty in number three singles action, 8-2.

Number four singles player Wilwerding beat Bellevue West's Sobczyk, 8-2.

Papio's Vazquez defeated Bellevue West's Kieser 8-1 in number five singles action.

Mahnks ended the meet with yet another Monarch victory in number six singles action, 8-0 over Bellevue West sophomore Michaela Miller.

Coach Mariana Hurst said she was proud of the way her girls played.

"I really felt like the girls all played very well," Hurst said. "We had some nervousness, definitely at the beginning for some girls that are just new to varsity pace but I was really happy with our first dual."

She said a win like the one on March 29 gives a confidence boost to the team and allows staff to evaluate what needs improvement.

"It's really about we're gonna get better every single day, not just in practice but you know, the mental part of it and not just the physical part," Hurst said. "I think what they're realizing is that tennis is really a mental sport."

