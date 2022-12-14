Going for a 'Stroll down Gingerbread Lane'

The Papillion Area Historical Society held its ninth annual Stroll down Gingerbread Lane over the weekend at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse in Downtown Papillion.

Hundreds of holiday merrymakers attended the two-day event, marveling at nearly 40 creations by the culinary arts classes of the Papillion La Vista high schools as well as area artists, including the many who gathered at the Papillion Eagles Club on Dec. 7 for a decorating party.

“It’s fun to get together to celebrate,” PAHS president Julie Kasun said. “Brings out the kid in all of us.”

Georgette Dulac of Omaha toured the schoolhouse for the first time with her daughter Patricia Field and granddaughter Anyana Field. Dulac, who grew up in Maine, learned of the stroll on Facebook.

“I sat at one of these desks, exactly like these,” Dulac said.

The edible creations were raffled off to benefit the PAHS.