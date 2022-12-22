Goldfish Swim School opens 7,800-square-foot Papillion location

A new indoor, year-round swim school will serve children from 4 months to 12 years old.

Goldfish Swim School began welcoming swimmers to its 7,800-square-foot location at 10601 S. 72nd St. in Papillion on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It joins a location in west Omaha to serve metro area families along with more than 125 franchises across 30 states and Canada.

“We know that this area has a strong swimming community and we are thrilled to bring the Goldfish curriculum, high quality instruction and state of the art facility to families in the Papillion area," owner RJ Meade said in a news release. "Our team wants to ensure that children have a safe, fun, and friendly place to learn this important, life-saving skill.”

The school features small class sizes, with no more than a 4-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio, and a swimming pool that's heated to 90 degrees.

Goldfish Swim School also offers family swimming sessions, for members and non-members, as well as party packages. The facility has an air-conditioned viewing gallery, warmed showers, private changing rooms, a blow drying station, a snack bar and shopping.

For more information, call 402-523-2791 or visit goldfishswimschool.com/sarpy-county.