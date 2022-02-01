Google grant supports Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial

PAPILLION -- A $75,000 Google data center community grant has advanced the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s efforts to create a memorial that remembers the past and educates the future.

On Jan. 26, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation announced the grant for the two-acre statewide memorial that honors the 396 Nebraskans Killed-in-Action during the Vietnam era.

Groundbreaking for the memorial is expected this spring near the SumTur Amphitheater, just south of 108th and Highway 370 in Papillion. It is scheduled to open on March 29, 2023, also known as Vietnam Veterans Day.

“We are pleased to have the support from Google’s local data center team for this memorial, which will be a meaningful addition to the entire state. The memorial is important to veterans and all Nebraskans,” NVVMF President Tom Brown said in a press release.

NVVMF was created in 2019 by a group of Vietnam veterans who saw the need to create a memorial honoring all Nebraskans lost in the Vietnam War. It is estimated that by 2030, almost half of the Nebraska Vietnam War era veterans living today will be deceased.

Google’s regional head of external affairs, Dan Harbeke, said the company’s grants support eligible organizations and initiatives in local communities. To date, Google has awarded over $2 million to Nebraska schools and nonprofits.

“We are so happy to offer our support, yet humbled by the opportunity,” Harbeke said in a release. “It is an honor for us to commemorate those who served and to be a part of remembering their legacy.”

The memorial includes an Honor Wall and a UH-1 Huey Helicopter flown in Vietnam. Throughout the memorial, 11 obelisks will create a historical journey through the events of the Vietnam era. QR codes will allow visitors to learn about individual soldiers.

It will also feature the United States flagpole and flags representing the branches of the military, benches, and greenspace for reflection and rest.

More about the Nebraska Vietnam Memorial can be found at nvvmf.org. A virtual tour of the memorial can be viewed here: youtube.com/watch?v=tIojlxVQQMM.

